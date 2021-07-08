944th Wing at Luke AFB is hiring!

Wire services
The 944th Wing, an Air Force Reserve Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has numerous job openings.
The following positions are posted on USAJobs.gov.
Applicants MUST use the links provided, as no applications will be accepted via Facebook or any other method.
944th MXS/MXMCG – Aircraft Ordnance Systems Mechanic (ART) -WG-6652-10
Announcement # – 7I-ART-1116366-299015-TJM
July 7-21, 2021
https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606797400
944th AMXS/MXAAS -Electronic Integrated Systems Mechanic (ART/F-35) -WG-2610-12
Announcement # 7I-ART-11166536-241255-DW
July 7-20, 2021
https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606805000
944th LRS -General Supply Specialist (ART) -GS-2001-11
Announcement #: 7I-ART-11162212-298996-JB
7 -16 July 2021
https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606627100
944thAMXS – Aircraft Overhaul Leader (ART) – WL-8801-10
Announcement #: 7I-ART-11160911-289076-DW
June 29-July 13, 2021