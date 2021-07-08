aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

944th Wing at Luke AFB is hiring!

by Aerotech News

Wire services

The 944th Wing, an Air Force Reserve Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has numerous job openings.

The following positions are posted on USAJobs.gov.

Applicants MUST use the links provided, as no applications will be accepted via Facebook or any other method.

 

944th MXS/MXMCG – Aircraft Ordnance Systems Mechanic (ART) -WG-6652-10

Announcement # – 7I-ART-1116366-299015-TJM

July 7-21, 2021

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606797400

 

944th AMXS/MXAAS -Electronic Integrated Systems Mechanic (ART/F-35) -WG-2610-12

Announcement # 7I-ART-11166536-241255-DW

July 7-20, 2021

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606805000

 

944th LRS -General Supply Specialist (ART) -GS-2001-11

Announcement #: 7I-ART-11162212-298996-JB

7 -16 July 2021

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606627100

 

944thAMXS – Aircraft Overhaul Leader (ART) – WL-8801-10

Announcement #: 7I-ART-11160911-289076-DW

June 29-July 13, 2021

https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/606136400

