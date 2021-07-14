56th CES saves Air Force $1.2 million with in-house project
by Aerotech News •
Staff Sgt. Demitrius Benoit, left, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, cuts concrete while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vincente Davis, 56th CES structural craftsman, observes, in the base fitness center, June 1, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. By executing the construction as an in-house troop-training project, the 56th CES will save the Air Force an estimated $1.2 million making it the largest active project of its kind in the Air Education and Training Command. In-house training projects enable the squadron to provide valuable training and real-world construction experience for Airmen while simultaneously completing infrastructure upgrades that will enable the 56th Fighter Wing to meet its warfighting needs.
Published the first Friday of each month, Thunderbolt is distributed to military and contractor personnel on Luke AFB, including all offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout the Phoenix West Valley
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.