56th CES saves Air Force $1.2 million with in-house project

Staff Sgt. Demitrius Benoit, left, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, cuts concrete while U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vincente Davis, 56th CES structural craftsman, observes, in the base fitness center, June 1, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. By executing the construction as an in-house troop-training project, the 56th CES will save the Air Force an estimated $1.2 million making it the largest active project of its kind in the Air Education and Training Command. In-house training projects enable the squadron to provide valuable training and real-world construction experience for Airmen while simultaneously completing infrastructure upgrades that will enable the 56th Fighter Wing to meet its warfighting needs.