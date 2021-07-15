Connection, diversity, ownership: How LRS empowers Airmen and mission

Col. Ryan Richardson, 56th Mission Support Group commander, briefs Airmen assigned to the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron about what logistics brings to the total force during a National Logistics Day event, June 14, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th LRS celebrated the recognition of National Defense Transportation Day and National Logistics Day, which identifies the importance of logistics in peacetime, in war, and showcases the diversity of skill sets logistics Airmen have in order to successfully complete the mission.