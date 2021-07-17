944th FW announces enlisted promotions for July

Congratulations to the following Reservists with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., who were promoted in July 2021:

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Ralph Armijo

Master Sgt. Aaron Putala

Staff Sgt. Francisco Perez

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Eric David

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Gonzalez

Tech. Sgt. Michael Schmidt

Senior Airman Alejandro Atoigue

Senior Airman Ethan Reardon

Airman Tess Sowers

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Eric Washburn

Tech. Sgt. Jason Moore

Staff Sgt. Dorian Blackmon

Staff Sgt. Raul Sanchez

Senior Airman Stephen Chaves

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Benjamin Davidson

Staff Sgt. Kathryn Johnston

Airman First Class Kenneth Warren

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Johanan Contreras

Senior Airman Caitlyn Abuan

Senior Airman Douglas Ullinger

Senior Airman Aaron Willis

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Master Sgt. Jesus Cortez

Master Sgt. Nicholas Werts

Tech. Sgt. Boniface Kinuthia

Tech. Sgt. Larryvince Mero

Staff Sgt. Nathan Gagne

Staff Sgt. Psalm Lettie Simmons

Staff Sgt. Darion Varela

Airman First Class Miguel Quintana

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Abel Telles

Master Sgt. Matthew Brantner

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Master Sgt. Jefferson Sanderson

944th Medical Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Kody Jessup

Staff Sgt. Zhi Yang