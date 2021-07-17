944th FW announces enlisted promotions for July

Congratulations to the following Reservists with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., who were promoted in July 2021:
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Ralph Armijo
Master Sgt. Aaron Putala
Staff Sgt. Francisco Perez
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Eric David
Tech. Sgt. Andrew Gonzalez
Tech. Sgt. Michael Schmidt
Senior Airman Alejandro Atoigue
Senior Airman Ethan Reardon
Airman Tess Sowers
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Eric Washburn
Tech. Sgt. Jason Moore
Staff Sgt. Dorian Blackmon
Staff Sgt. Raul Sanchez
Senior Airman Stephen Chaves
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Benjamin Davidson
Staff Sgt. Kathryn Johnston
Airman First Class Kenneth Warren
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Johanan Contreras
Senior Airman Caitlyn Abuan
Senior Airman Douglas Ullinger
Senior Airman Aaron Willis
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Master Sgt. Jesus Cortez
Master Sgt. Nicholas Werts
Tech. Sgt. Boniface Kinuthia
Tech. Sgt. Larryvince Mero
Staff Sgt. Nathan Gagne
Staff Sgt. Psalm Lettie Simmons
Staff Sgt. Darion Varela
Airman First Class Miguel Quintana
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Abel Telles
Master Sgt. Matthew Brantner
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Master Sgt. Jefferson Sanderson
944th Medical Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Kody Jessup
Staff Sgt. Zhi Yang