63rd FS graduates first female B-course student pilot

First Lt. Rachel Vander Kolk, 63rd Fighter Squadron B-course student pilot, trains to fly the F-35A Lightning II July 23, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Vander Kolk is the first female B-course graduate in the 63rd FS and her first duty station will be Eielson AFB, Alaska. Vander Kolk’s achievement exemplifies Luke AFB’s mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. The 63rd FS is a unit of the 56th Operations Group at Luke, and can trace its history back to the 63rd Pursuit Squadron, part of the 56th Pursuit Group formed Jan. 15, 1941, at Army Ari Base Savannah, Ga. Now, the squadron operates the F-35A aircraft, conducting advanced fighter training since its reactivation in 2016.