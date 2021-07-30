Hometown Heroes

Navy photograph by PO1 Jacob Sippel

Camp Lemonnier vaccinates Djiboutian employees

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Shoemake, from Phoenix, Ariz., attached to Michaud Expeditionary Medical Facility at Camp Lemonnier, gives Meagle Sampson a COVID-19 vaccine on base, July 8, 2021. Djiboutian employees, and employees from other countries who work on Camp Lemonnier, are set to receive the vaccine this week. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

Award Ceremony Aboard USS Charleston (LCS 18)

Navy photograph by PO1 Michael Critelli

PHILIPPINE SEA — Engineman 1st Class Alexis Zweygardt, from Phoenix, Ariz., receives a promotion letter from Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, from Cottonwood, Calif., aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 15. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Navy photograph by PO2 Adam Butler

PHILIPPINE SEA — Engineman 1st Class Alexis Zweygardt, right, from Phoenix, Ariz., receives the Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist pin from Senior Chief Engineman Tramaine Londo, from Ontario, Calif., aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), July 19. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Mass Casualty Drill aboard USS Jackson (LCS 6)

Navy photograph by PO3 Kelsey S. Culbertson

PACIFIC OCEAN — Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Douganta Yang, from Chico, Calif., left, applies a simulated head wound to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Arbie Millanes, from Phoenix, Ariz., during a mass casualty drill in the mission bay aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.