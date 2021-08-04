aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke AFB Back-to-School Bash brings supplies to military families

by Aerotech News

A child waits for school items during the Back-to-School Bash July 21, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel cares for the needs of Luke Air Force Base’s military members as well as their dependents by providing counseling, religious support and base-wide events. This event not only provides support for military parents and spouses, but also strengthens the relationship between Luke Air Force Base and the local community.

Rachael Stillwagon, Back to School Bash event volunteer, passes a backpack to a family during the Back-to-School Bash event July 21, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Essential school supplies provided by the event ease the load for Airmen and their families for the new school year. This event not only provides support for military parents and spouses, but also strengthens the relationship between Luke Air Force Base and the local community by donating supplies. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class David Busby)
Chaplain (Capt.) Adam Roe, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, radios ahead to inform volunteers of an incoming family in need of school supplies during the Back-to-School Bash July 21, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Roe greets incoming families to determine which school supplies they need. The Luke Air Force Base Chapel hosts many events annually to support Airmen and their families. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class David Busby)
Master Sgt. Krista Druken, 56th Maintenance Squadron superintendent, gives school supplies to a family for the Back-to-School Bash event July 21, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The drive provided school supplies for military families including backpacks, notebooks and pencils. This event not only provides support for military parents and spouses, but also strengthens the relationship between Luke Air Force Base and the local community’s volunteers. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class David Busby)

More Stories

56th Wing leadership visits Luke’s...
 By Aerotech News
Hometown Heroes
 By Aerotech News
DOD says face masks required...
 By by C. Todd Lopez
EFMP provides specialized services, family...
 By by Staff Sgt. Collette Brooks
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit