Luke AFB Back-to-School Bash brings supplies to military families
by Aerotech News •
A child waits for school items during the Back-to-School Bash July 21, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel cares for the needs of Luke Air Force Base’s military members as well as their dependents by providing counseling, religious support and base-wide events. This event not only provides support for military parents and spouses, but also strengthens the relationship between Luke Air Force Base and the local community.
Published the first Friday of each month, Thunderbolt is distributed to military and contractor personnel on Luke AFB, including all offices and high traffic locations on base as well as locations throughout the Phoenix West Valley
News and ad copy deadline is noon on the Tuesday prior to publication. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.