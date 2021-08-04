Luke AFB Back-to-School Bash brings supplies to military families

A child waits for school items during the Back-to-School Bash July 21, 2021, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The 56th Fighter Wing Chapel cares for the needs of Luke Air Force Base’s military members as well as their dependents by providing counseling, religious support and base-wide events. This event not only provides support for military parents and spouses, but also strengthens the relationship between Luke Air Force Base and the local community.