Air Force

161st CES readiness training in NC

by Aerotech News
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Arizona Air National Guard Airmen from the 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, structures flight, discuss upcoming training in New London, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. The 161st CES is a unit of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, based at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Ariz.

Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Ervin Acuna, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, repairs an air conditioning unit during training in New London, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Fritz Mendiola, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, heavy equipment operator, digs a trench during training in New London, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Air National Guard Airmen from the 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, construct the framing of a tent during training in New London, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Air National Guard Senior Airman Isaac Pederson, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, uses an oxyacetylene torch to braze copper pipes during training in New London, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona Air National Guard Senior Airman Isaac Pederson, 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, ignites an oxyacetylene torch during training in New London, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

