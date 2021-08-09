161st CES readiness training in NC

Arizona Air National Guard Airmen from the 161st Civil Engineer Squadron, structures flight, discuss upcoming training in New London, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021. The training provides 161 ARW CES Airmen hands-on experience to ensure mission readiness. The 161st CES is a unit of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, based at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Ariz.