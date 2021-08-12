Luke Happenings

aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Summerfest 2021
The 56th Force Support Squadron is hosting the Summerfest 2021 free concert at 7 p.m., Aug. 14 at Fowler Park.
Brett Scallions of Fuel, “OH!” and Sick Puppi’s will perform.

Food and beer trucks open at 5 p.m.

Youth Basketball
Registration is open for the youth basketball program, and runs through Aug. 20.

Start Smart is on Tuesdays from Aug. 24 to Sept. 28. Sessions run 4:30-5:30 p.m. and is open to children age 3-5 years. Limited to 15 participants. Cost is $25.

Youth League is on Wednesdays from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29. Sessions run 4:30-5:30 p.m., and is open to children age 5 (K) through 15 years. Limited to 30 participants. Cost is $35.

Sports physicals, immunization records and proof of flu shots are required.

For more information, call 623-856-7470.

Comedy/Magic Night
Club Five Six is hosting a comedy/magic night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 20. Magician Johnny “Ace” Palmer, and comedians Steven Brigs and Andy Kern will entertain.

Admission is free. For more information, call 623-856-6446.

