Air Force

Hometown Heroes

by Aerotech News
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Cho)

USS Tulsa (LCS 16) sails in The Philippine Sea

Navy photograph by PO3 Richard Cho

PHILIPPINE SEA — Naval Aircrewmen (Helicopter) 1st Class Matthew Brickley from Peoria, Ariz., keeps a lookout during flight operations inside of a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), July 28, 2021. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

USS Jackson (LCS 6) Sailor stands watch in damage control repair station

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey S. Culbertson/Released)

Navy photograph by PO3 Kelsey S. Culbertson

PACIFIC OCEAN — Engineman 1st Class Mark Plascencia, from Phoenix, Ariz., inspects a space with a flash light during watch aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. Jackson is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

Sailors train using small arms

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

Navy photograph by Seaman Sophia Simons

PACIFIC OCEAN — Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Robles, a native of Phoenix, Ariz., fires a shotgun off the stern of Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), July 28, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet.

