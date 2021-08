944th FW announces enlisted promotions for August

The following 944th Fighter Wing reservists at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., have been promoted in August 2021.

Congratulations!

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Airman Zachenka Lopez Lopez

Senior Airman Noah Ramirez

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Christopher Mendez

Staff Sgt. Andrew Tuchscherer

Senior Airman Campbell Lawton

Airman First Class Gabriela Carvalho

Airman First Class David Pennant

Airman Ernest Tofani

47th Fighter Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Michael Hickman

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Erik Wise

Tech. Sgt. Russell Williams

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Valles

Staff Sgt. Zavon Joseph

Senior Airman Samuel Ashleman

Senior Airman Michael Watson

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Kyle Goodrich

Tech. Sgt. Danny Spence

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Olea

Staff Sgt. Jared Floyd

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Dale

Staff Sgt. Walter Osoro

Staff Sgt. Bradley Tucker

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Abel Telles

Master Sgt. Joshua Oberheu

944th Aeromedical Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Viviana Chavez Arambula

Staff Sgt. Jessica Ramirez

Senior Airman Jazmyn McCovery

Airman First Class Juan Pinon

944th Medical Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Cotton

Tech. Sgt. Angela Nelson