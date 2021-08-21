aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Camp Fuji Marines, Sailors volunteer at community English camp

by Aerotech News
Cpl. Jose Gallegos, Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji administrative specialist, holds a training pad while a local child practices martial arts moves, Aug. 7, 2021, Shizuoka, Japan. Marines and Sailors from the installation volunteered at the National Chuo Youth Friendship Center’s fifth annual English camp, where they engaged local children in conversation and activities. Gallegos is a native of Tolleson, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Katie Gray)

Paratroopers train in support by fire role

U.S. Army Spc. Paul Figueroa, a native of Phoenix, Ariz., assigned to the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, holds two handfuls of expended ammunition casings after firing an M240B machine gun while conducting live-fire training at Statler range on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 3, 2021. The combat engineer paratroopers practiced identifying, and engaging targets at varying distances to solidify their proficiency with the weapons in a support by fire roll. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher)

USS Tulsa (LCS 16) takes part in 20th SEACAT Exercise

STRAIT OF MALACCA — Naval Aircrewmen (Helicopter) 1st Class Matthew Brickley from Peoria, Ariz., keeps a lookout during flight operations inside of a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), Aug. 14, 2021. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Cho)

Service members train on French swimming obstacle course

DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti — U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Shoemake, from Phoenix, Ariz., climbs a rope as part of the water-based portion of the French Desert Commando Course prequalification assessment at the French Base, Djibouti, Aug. 17, 2021. The French Desert Commando Course is a multi-day course that challenges both U.S. and French service members by challenging participants physically and mentally through land and water obstacles, combat scenarios, and extreme endurance exercises while surviving in austere field conditions. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. The base is also home to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa which works with partner nations, coalition forces and interagency/intergovernmental organizations to achieve a unified effort in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

 

 

