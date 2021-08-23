944th FW August Warrior of the Month: Master Sgt. Matthew Patnaude

The 944th Fighter Wing Warrior of the Month for August 2021 is Reserve Citizen Airman Master Sgt. Matthew Patnuade, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight chief.

Patnuade was recognized for his volunteer efforts to organize the memorial service of a fallen Airman in his squadron, ensuring everyone involved had a proper chance to grieve for their lost wingman. Continuing his selfless volunteer work, he supported three local veteran support organizations, participated in events for Operations Prevent 22, Wounded Warrior Regiment, and Peoria Military Affairs Committee. These organization facilitated his ability to reach out to over 25 veterans in need of essential recourses and shelter. Additionally, Patnaude recently completed 1,095 days supporting the 56th Fighter Wing EOD flight. He received high praise for his crucial aid in maintaining their efficiency while many of their members were deployed.

“My favorite part of my [military] job is blowing stuff up and having new experiences every day,” Patnuade said.

Hailing from Palmyra, N.Y., Patnaude currently lives with his wife and two dogs. In his civilian profession he is a registered Nurse, maintaining all aspects of day-to-day patient care, serving as their last line of defense, and advocating for their best interests. His hobbies include Airsoft, shooting sports, flying radio controlled drones, and aircraft.

The Warrior of the Month program is a way to recognize and spotlight the Airmen of the 944th FW for their positive impact and commitment to the mission.