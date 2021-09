An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., takes off Aug. 25, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The squadron was participating in a Weapons System Evaluation Program, known as Combat Hammer and Combat Archer, which tests and validates the performance of crews, pilots, and their technology while deploying precision-guided munitions. Also taking part is the 31st Fighter Wing from Aviano Air Base, Italy, and the Hill AFB-based 388th Fighter Wing.