Luke AFB honors area military retirees, spouses

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19, Luke AFB will be hosting the 2021 Retiree Appreciation Day at the Naval Operations Support Center, Bldg. 300, Oct. 30 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. All area military retirees and their spouses are invited to attend. Registration will begin the day of the event at 7:30 a.m.

This event is hosted to show appreciation and gratitude for area military retirees and their spouses and to provide a venue where information and services tailored to their needs are easily accessible.

A Base Working Group comprised of various base agencies and the Luke Retiree Activities Office puts together the RAD. The event is hosted by the installation commander or his designated representative.

This year, Luke hopes to replicate 2019’s very successful RAD. More than 820 attendees took advantage of flu vaccinations; ID card renewals; key information booths including Social Security, TRICARE and Veterans Administration; and legal assistance provided by a Joint Navy and Air Force legal team. In all, attendees accessed information and services from more than 50 booths.

In addition, there were security forces, fire department and explosive ordinance demonstrations and displays. Finally, over 300 of our retirees and their families took advantage of F-16 and F-35 static displays.

We know this has been a tough year-plus, but we hope that a return toward normalcy in our lives will generate another successful RAD in 2021.