Thunderbolt Digital Edition – September 2021

Thunderbolt Digital Edition - September 2021

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. September 2021

Hello, everyone and welcome to the September 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! We have a mini photo feature for you on our cover this week, highlighting the visit of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to Luke AFB on August 20. Brnovich’s visit included a wing mission brief, an Academic Training Center tour and an F-35A Lightning II virtual demonstration, conducted by pilots with the 62nd Fighter Squadron. We have this and much more news prepared for you, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ycvf/

Here are some highlights from our September issue:

  • Luke AFB honor guard members personify the Honor Guard Charge: page 2
  • 944th Operations Group welcomes new commander, redesignates detachment as squadron: page 3
  • 2021 Retiree Appreciation Day scheduled for Oct. 30: page 4
  • ‘Safety Dude’ retires after 50 years of service: page 5
  • Commissary Click2Go shopping now available at Luke: page 7
  • Photo feature: Security Forces Airmen train on new weapons systems: pages 8 & 9
  • Luke Back-to-School Bash brings supplies to base families: page 12
  • At Ease  – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting September 3rd. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

