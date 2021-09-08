aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Airmen deploy on short notice in support of Operation Allies Welcome

by by Senior Airman Leala Marquez
Chief Master Sgt. Felicia Williams, right, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron chief enlisted manager, issues individual protective gear to an Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing Aug. 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 70 Luke AFB Airmen deployed to Holloman AFB, N.M., in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The operation supports the temporary provision of medical screening, lodging, and other general support for Afghan evacuees and their families arriving to several military installations in the United States. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

Support for Operation Allies Welcome led to a short notice deployment to Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., for more than 70 Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke AFB, Ariz., Aug. 30. 2021.

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing complete deployment out-processing Aug. 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 70 Luke AFB Airmen deployed to Holloman AFB, N.M., in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The operation supports the temporary provision of medical screening, lodging, and other general support for Afghan evacuees and their families arriving to several military installations in the United States. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

The operation supports the Department of Defense’s agreement to provide transportation, temporary housing, sustainment and support to Afghan evacuees in support of the Department of Homeland Security and Department of State. Luke AFB personnel will aid U.S. Northern Command and Holloman AFB in providing temporary provisions of ground transportation, logistics, medical screening, and other general support for the evacuees.

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone involved and Luke’s role during this historic time in our nation’s history,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th FW commander. “Helping take care of the evacuees is one of the positive things we can do to make a real difference.”

Luke personnel responded to the emergent requirement and stood up its deployment functions without disrupting the wing’s primary mission.

James Kibbee, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron installation deployment manager, explained that effected units were able to identify personnel, expedite orders, issue mobility gear and bed-down resources to rapidly deploy Luke’s Airmen within 72 hours. The interoperability between the units is what made this successful.

The units that deployed personnel to assist in OAW included the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, 56th Communications Squadron, 56th Force Support Squadron, 56th Contracting Squadron, 56th Maintenance Group and the 56th Medical Group.

“Our primary mission will continue,” said Lt. Col. Daniel McGuire, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “We will do everything we can to innovate, team together, and generate solutions as our Airmen simultaneously support the operation along with regular combatant command taskings.”

Luke AFB personnel demonstrated resiliency with their ability to adapt and rapidly deploy Airmen to support the operation while maintaining the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.

Senior Airman Gregory Mazzie, right, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, assists an Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing with deployment out-processing Aug. 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 70 Luke AFB Airmen deployed to Holloman AFB, N.M., in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The operation supports the temporary provision of medical screening, lodging, and other general support for Afghan evacuees and their families arriving to several military installations in the United States. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing complete deployment outprocessing Aug. 30, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. More than 70 Luke AFB Airmen deployed to Holloman AFB, N.M., in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The operation supports the temporary provision of medical screening, lodging, and other general support for Afghan evacuees and their families arriving to several military installations in the United States. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
