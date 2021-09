The base chapel at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., recently had a mural created by a local aerosol and graffiti artist.

The idea behind the mural was to commemorate both the F-16 and F-35 flying over the Valley of the Sun!

On Sept. 1, 2021, the chapel had the opportunity to showcase their newest piece of art to Chaplain (Col.) Donnette Boyd, Air Education and Training Command Chaplain, and Chief Master Sgt. Sadie Chambers, the AETC Religious Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader.