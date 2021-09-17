Hometown Heroes

Navy photograph by PO3 Kelsey S. Culbertson

USS Jackson sailor stands watch on the bridge wing

PACIFIC OCEAN — Ens. Alexandra Green, from Peoria, Ariz., uses a camcorder to record a passing ship during an exercise while on the bridge wing aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6). The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Jackson is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.

Navy photograph by PO2 Sara Eshleman

Search and rescue evaluation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jessica Woods, from Pheonix, Ariz., and assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, render medical aid to simulated a simulated car crash victim an overland search and rescue (SAR) evaluation Aug. 24, 2021. During the simulation, HSC-14 was evaluated by the ìMerlinsî of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 Chief of Naval Operations SAR Model Manager (SARMM) SAR Evaluation Team, responsible to Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific. As the designated SARMM, HSC-3 ensures that SAR units are fully qualified to perform life-saving operations with the responsibility for promoting policy and standardization in SAR training, equipment, manuals, and procedures for all rescue capable units and associated medical personnel within their area of responsibility.

Marine Corps photograph by Tia Dufour

Marines supporting Afghans

QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Navy HM2 Kyle Kenny, a corpsman with Combat Logistics Regiment 27 and a Phoenix, Ariz. native, attends to an Afghan during Operation Allies Welcome on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Sept. 1, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

Navy photograph by PO3 Tyler Wheaton

USS Carl Vinson conducts night operations

PACIFIC OCEAN — Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Michael Mapes, a native of Peoria, Ariz., assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, performs an operational test on an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Sept. 1, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

SS Tulsa sails in The South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA — Naval Aircrewmen (Helicopter) 1st Matthew Brickley from Peoria, Ariz. and Naval Aircrewmen 2nd Class Nicolas Lopez from Artesia, Calif., conducts a search and rescue (SAR) exercise inside of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the ìBlackjacksî of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), Sep. 05, 2021. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.