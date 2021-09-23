944th FW Warrior of the Month

The 944th Fighter Wing Warrior of the Month for September 2021 is Reserve Citizen Airman Staff Sgt. Stephen Zanzucchi, 944th Maintenance Squadron Munitions Support Equipment Maintenance crew chief.

The Warrior of the Month program is a way to recognize and spotlight the Airmen of the 944th FW for their positive impact and commitment to the mission.

Zanzucchi was recognized for becoming a certified crew chief in one month, teaching trailer maintenance course consisting of seven 944th MXS Airmen, and increasing skill sets and knowledge 20 percent during the August unit training assembly. He also aided in the completion of 25 work orders consisting of 96 pieces of munitions materiel handling equipment and nuclear certified equipment used to power the 56th Fighter Wing flying schedule.

Zanzucchi has taken on several additional duties to assist active-duty. He helped in the shop’s training program which has seen zero over-dues in the last month. His experience with the training program has also led to him cleaning up 207 obsolete tasks for 17 personnel. Furthermore, he drove the flight line qualification initiative in the shop, which saw 50% of the shop qualified in two weeks.

“I enjoy working with my fellow Airmen and the comradery that is there,” Zanzucchi said. “I like getting my hands dirty, so to speak, and get out there turning wrenches. I also enjoy every teaching opportunity I get to train individuals on the job. I like that this is a training base. A base to learn and make mistakes and learn from those mistakes so we will be prepared for real world situations.”

Zanzucchi was an elementary school teacher for eight years, teaching technology to grades K-8. When an Air Reserve Technician position became available he made the choice to apply for it.

“Working for the Air Force had always been something that I wanted to do so I jumped at the opportunity and have been working at Luke ever since,” Zanzucchi said.

Hailing from Phoenix, Ariz., he is married with six kids. As a hobby he writes children books.

“I love being able to make people laugh and it brings me joy to see a kid reading something I created,” Zanzucchi said.