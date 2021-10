944th FW announces enlisted promotions for October

Congratulations to the following Reservists of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., promoted in October 2021:

924th Fighter Group:

Master Sgt. Jordann Lemasters

924th Operations Support Flight:

Master Sgt. Kyle Otwell

Tech. Sgt. Alyssa Meehan

Staff Sgt. Christ Walker

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Albert Marrufo

Staff Sgt. Tracey Ocariza

Senior Airman Steven Ochoa

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Michael Layton

Master Sgt. Katrina Rubisch

Tech. Sgt. Patricia Harris

Tech. Sgt. Stephen Powell

Staff Sgt. William Brice

Staff Sgt. Jordan Machado

Staff Sgt. Khari Parker

Senior Airman Scott Leonard

Senior Airman Adam Mowbray

Airman Jacob Welton

944th Fighter Wing:

Chief Master Sgt. Janice Wheeler

Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Lamont Lindsey

Staff Sgt. Dara Ngeat

Staff Sgt. Javier Salazar

Airman First Class Jamie Pina

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Jesse Smith

Tech. Sgt. Bradely Hines

Tech. Sgt. Michael Miller

Staff Sgt. Mayra Carranza

Airman First Class Miranda Fulton

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Master Sgt. Skyler Pete Dreyer

Tech. Sgt. Ramon Velaquez

Staff Sgt. Kristopher Heidrick

944th Force Support Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Shawnta Butler Ignacio

Tech. Sgt. German Palma

Senior Airman Isaac Boahen

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Senior Airman Juan Batiz Ocon

Senior Airman Jovani Mendez Rivera

Senior Airman Parker Fleming

Senior Airman Shawn McCarthy

944th Medical Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Asia Nettles

Airman First Class Sabine Mahi

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Senior Airman Saryna Moore

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Taylor Martin

Staff Sgt. Rashaud Everett