Thunderbolt Digital Edition – October 2021

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – October 2021

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/mkvc/

Hello, everyone and welcome to the October 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hearty Fighter Country congratulations are due this week to Master Sgt. Thomas Williams, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons loading non-commissioned officer in charge, who was recently awarded the Bronze Star for his work during deployment to Afghanistan. He “was responsible for about eight different things outside of his career field,” said Master Sgt. Bradley Smith, 62nd AMU section chief. “He was the go-to guy in every aspect that had to do with building the Afghan air force.” For his leadership inside and outside the wire at FOB Oqab, Williams was selected for the prestigious award. WELL DONE! We have this and much more news prepared for you, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. Here are some highlights from our October issue:

Luke Airmen enhance F-35 communication via innovative cable tester box: page 3

2021 Retiree Appreciation Day scheduled for Oct. 30: page 4

Air Force refines pilot candidate selection process in support of rated diversity: page 7

Photo feature: 56th FW supports Operation Allies Welcome at JB MDL: pages 8 & 9

Luke Airmen participate in 9/11 Tower Challenge: page 12

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting October 1st. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt