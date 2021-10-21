944th Fighter Wing congratulates lieutenant colonel promotes

Congratulations to the following 944th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Airmen who have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel as part of the CY21 U.S. Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Promotion Selection Board.
Lieutenant Colonel is the second Field-Grade Officer rank in the United States Air Force. It ranks just above Major and below Colonel. The selectees must complete more training to include education, command positions, and job training, to be promoted.
Jesssa A. Charron — 69th Fighter Squadron
Grant A. Coppin — 924th Operations Support Flight
Brian E. Dudley — 944th Operations Group
Daniel McCann Fletcher — 69th Fighter Squadron
Jason D. Gentry — 307th Fighter Squadron
Michael W. Hobson — 944th Operations Group
Donald A. Higgins — 69th Fighter Squadron
Jozsef Z. Jonas — 47th Fighter Squadron
Stacy K.Lanto — 924th Fighter Group
Jordan C. Levine — 944th Operations Group
Jacob A. Lillich — 47th Fighter Squadron
Christopher D. Lowe — 944th Operations Group
Patrick P. McAndrew — 69th Fighter Squadron
Matthew Bradley Schroer — 944th Fighter Wing
Andrew S. Sisler — 307th Fighter Squadron
Bridgett A. Fitzsimmons — 307th Fighter Squadron
Michael J. McConnell — 414th Fighter Group
Brian D. Privette — 414th Fighter Group