Air Force

944th Fighter Wing congratulates lieutenant colonel promotes

by Air Force News

Congratulations to the following 944th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Airmen who have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel as part of the CY21 U.S. Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Promotion Selection Board.

Lieutenant Colonel is the second Field-Grade Officer rank in the United States Air Force. It ranks just above Major and below Colonel. The selectees must complete more training to include education, command positions, and job training, to be promoted.

Jesssa A. Charron — 69th Fighter Squadron

Grant A. Coppin — 924th Operations Support Flight

Brian E. Dudley — 944th Operations Group

Daniel McCann Fletcher — 69th Fighter Squadron

Jason D. Gentry — 307th Fighter Squadron

Michael W. Hobson — 944th Operations Group

Donald A. Higgins — 69th Fighter Squadron

Jozsef Z. Jonas — 47th Fighter Squadron

Stacy K.Lanto — 924th Fighter Group

Jordan C. Levine — 944th Operations Group

Jacob A. Lillich — 47th Fighter Squadron

Christopher D. Lowe — 944th Operations Group

Patrick P. McAndrew — 69th Fighter Squadron

Matthew Bradley Schroer — 944th Fighter Wing

Andrew S. Sisler — 307th Fighter Squadron

Bridgett A. Fitzsimmons — 307th Fighter Squadron

Michael J. McConnell — 414th Fighter Group

Brian D. Privette — 414th Fighter Group

