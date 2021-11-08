aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Honorary commanders receive first-hand look into training mission

by Aerotech News & Review
Two F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., soar Oct. 21, 2021, over Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. Luke AFB hosted an overnight event at Gila Bend for 55 honorary commanders where they observed strafing and bombing demonstrations of F-35s, F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. Luke AFB’s Honorary Commander program provides an opportunity for local, regional and national community leaders to learn more about the wing’s mission and priorities as well as become empowered unofficial spokespersons for the Department of the Air Force, Airmen and Space professionals and their families. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
U.S. Air Force military and honorary commanders from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., observe a bombing and strafing demonstration from an A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 47th Fighter Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
Two F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., soar during an honorary commander tour Oct. 21, over Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. Luke AFB hosted an overnight event for 55 honorary commanders where they observed strafing and bombing demonstrations from F-35s, F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
Adrianne Rankin, 56th Range Management Office archaeologist, briefs military and honorary commanders from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Native American petroglyphs during a tour Oct. 21, at the Chris Glyph’s Archeological Site, Ariz. Rankin educated the visitors on Native American history of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, including facts about Native American petroglyphs, legends and culture dating back thousands of years. Luke AFB’s Honorary Commander program provides an opportunity for local, regional and national community leaders to learn more about the wing’s mission and priorities as well as become empowered unofficial spokespersons for the Department of the Air Force, Airmen and Space professionals and their families. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 47th Fighter Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., performs a strafing demonstration for Airmen and honorary commanders from Luke AFB, Ariz., during a tour Oct. 21, 2021, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. During their visit, 55 honorary commanders gained insight into the operations of Gila Bend and the Barry M. Goldwater Range and its importance in the training of multiple military installations in the surrounding area. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
