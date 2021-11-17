944th FW announces enlisted promotions for November

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted November 2021:
924th Fighter Group
- Master Sgt. John Mifflin
- Master Sgt. Matthew Snyder
- Staff Sgt. Matthew Burroughs
- 924th Maintenance Squadron
- Master Sgt. Michael Orourke
- TSgt. Sgt. Justin Wilkerson
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Kaleb Julius
- Senior Airman Domenic Roman
- Airman First Class Thomas Long
414th Maintenance Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Neiljayson Bongbonga
- Staff Sgt. Jessica Ingham
- Staff Sgt. Victor Jackson
- Senior Airman Dontrell Stevenson
- Airman First Class Caroline Leggett
- Airman Tyler Wells
944th Fighter Wing
- Senior Airman Alexis Orozco
944th Maintenance Group
- Master Sgt. Carla Rivera
944th Maintenance Squadron
- Senior Airman Richard Abney
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
- Master Sgt. Matthew Bentley
- Master Sgt. Dylan Logsdon
- Tech. Sgt. Jose Romo
- Staff Sgt. Brian Felix
- Staff Sgt. Claudio Mota
- Staff Sgt. Shelbie War Walter
- Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez
- Staff Andrew Rydwell
- Staff Sgt. Bryan Valenzuela
- Senior Airman Peter Joseph
- Senior Airman Brock Reppert
944th Civil Engineer Squadron
- Tech. Sgt. Kyle Irr
- Tech. Sgt. Librete Reyes Hively
- Staff Sgt. Leonardino Gentiles
944th Security Forces Squadron
- Airman Emily De La Torre
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron
- Staff Sgt. Andru Lingo
- Staff Sgt. Gina Trujillo
- Senior Airman Adam Baldengro