aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

944th FW announces enlisted promotions for November

by Aerotech News & Review

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted November 2021:

924th Fighter Group

  • Master Sgt. John Mifflin
  • Master Sgt. Matthew Snyder
  • Staff Sgt. Matthew Burroughs
  • 924th Maintenance Squadron
  • Master Sgt. Michael Orourke
  • TSgt. Sgt. Justin Wilkerson

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Kaleb Julius
  • Senior Airman Domenic Roman
  • Airman First Class Thomas Long

414th Maintenance Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Neiljayson Bongbonga
  • Staff Sgt. Jessica Ingham
  • Staff Sgt. Victor Jackson
  • Senior Airman Dontrell Stevenson
  • Airman First Class Caroline Leggett
  • Airman Tyler Wells

944th Fighter Wing

  • Senior Airman Alexis Orozco

944th Maintenance Group

  • Master Sgt. Carla Rivera

944th Maintenance Squadron

  • Senior Airman Richard Abney

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

  • Master Sgt. Matthew Bentley
  • Master Sgt. Dylan Logsdon
  • Tech. Sgt. Jose Romo
  • Staff Sgt. Brian Felix
  • Staff Sgt. Claudio Mota
  • Staff Sgt. Shelbie War Walter
  • Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez
  • Staff Andrew Rydwell
  • Staff Sgt. Bryan Valenzuela
  • Senior Airman Peter Joseph
  • Senior Airman Brock Reppert

944th Civil Engineer Squadron

  • Tech. Sgt. Kyle Irr
  • Tech. Sgt. Librete Reyes Hively
  • Staff Sgt. Leonardino Gentiles

944th Security Forces Squadron

  • Airman Emily De La Torre

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron

  • Staff Sgt. Andru Lingo
  • Staff Sgt. Gina Trujillo
  • Senior Airman Adam Baldengro
Tags: , ,

More Stories

From books to boots, Airman...
 By Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken
52nd FS held first F-35...
 By Master Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.
A war story
 By by Leonard Kirschner
Honorary commanders receive first-hand look...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit