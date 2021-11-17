944th FW announces enlisted promotions for November

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted November 2021:

924th Fighter Group

Master Sgt. John Mifflin

Master Sgt. Matthew Snyder

Staff Sgt. Matthew Burroughs

924th Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Michael Orourke

TSgt. Sgt. Justin Wilkerson

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Kaleb Julius

Senior Airman Domenic Roman

Airman First Class Thomas Long

414th Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Neiljayson Bongbonga

Staff Sgt. Jessica Ingham

Staff Sgt. Victor Jackson

Senior Airman Dontrell Stevenson

Airman First Class Caroline Leggett

Airman Tyler Wells

944th Fighter Wing

Senior Airman Alexis Orozco

944th Maintenance Group

Master Sgt. Carla Rivera

944th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Richard Abney

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Matthew Bentley

Master Sgt. Dylan Logsdon

Tech. Sgt. Jose Romo

Staff Sgt. Brian Felix

Staff Sgt. Claudio Mota

Staff Sgt. Shelbie War Walter

Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez

Staff Andrew Rydwell

Staff Sgt. Bryan Valenzuela

Senior Airman Peter Joseph

Senior Airman Brock Reppert

944th Civil Engineer Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Kyle Irr

Tech. Sgt. Librete Reyes Hively

Staff Sgt. Leonardino Gentiles

944th Security Forces Squadron

Airman Emily De La Torre

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron