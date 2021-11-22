Thunderbolt Digital Edition – November 2021

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello, everyone and welcome to the November 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Honorary commanders from Luke Air Force Base were witness to a demonstration of air power, in the skies over Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field in late October. Luke AFB’s Honorary Commander program provides an opportunity for community leaders to learn more about the wing’s mission and priorities, and to serve as advocates for our Airmen and their families. It’s one more way to share our mission, to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen! We have this story and much more news prepared for you, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/paxl/

Here are some highlights from our November issue:

“Dog Tag” history – How the tradition and nickname got started: page 3

Veterans Day focus – Retired Col. Leonard Kirschner shares a war story: page 4

Luke squadrons compete in 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition: page 6

Photo feature: 56th EMS Wheel and Tire Team – Always rollin’: pages 8 & 9

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting November 5th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt