Luke AFB connects with local football fans at AZ Cardinals’ Salute to Service game

by Aerotech News & Review
Elizabeth Canchola, football game attendee, tries on firefighting equipment at a Salute to Service event with the help of Senior Airman Craig Dennis, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron driver/operator, Nov. 14, 2021, at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. At the event, Airmen from Luke Air Force Base interacted with civilians and explained different aspects of their career field to fans attending the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game. The Cardinals hold this annual event to honor, empower and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans and their families. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David C. Busby)
Airmen from the 62nd and 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Units set up their station for a Salute to Service event on Nov. 14, 2021, at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Football fans at the event were able to explore various weapons and equipment on display before the Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals game. The Cardinals hold this annual event to honor, empower, and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David C. Busby)
Tech. Sgt. Hector Millan, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons expeditor, shows different ammo rounds to football fans alongside Staff Sgt. Donte Alexander, 63rd AMU dedicated crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Jacob Cooper, 62nd AMU integrated assistant dedicated crew chief, Nov. 14, 2021, at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The Salute to Service event provided an opportunity for 62nd and 63rd AMU Airmen to build their relationships with the civilian sector through open avenues for communication. The Cardinals hold this annual event to honor, empower and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David C. Busby)
Senior Airman Caleb Cool, 56th Security Forces Squadron base defense operator, explains the different types of protective gear used in his career field to a mom and her daughter on Nov. 14, 2021, during a Salute to Service event at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Cool, and Staff Sgt. Juan Feliciano, 56th SFS vehicle control officer, spoke with football fans about their vests, helmets, mock weapons, and other tactical gear on display at the event. The Arizona Cardinals hold this annual event to honor, empower and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David C. Busby)
