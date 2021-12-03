Arizona State Senator speaks about Navajo roots during Native American Heritage Month at Luke AFB

Arizona State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai shared stories about her Navajo roots during a Native American Heritage event Nov. 16, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Peshlakai is currently serving her second term in the Arizona Senate as the state’s first Native American woman senator. Peshlakai also served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1997 and is a Persian Gulf War veteran.

