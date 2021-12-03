aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Arizona State Senator speaks about Navajo roots during Native American Heritage Month at Luke AFB

by Story and photo by Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez

Arizona State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai shared stories about her Navajo roots during a Native American Heritage event Nov. 16, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Peshlakai is currently serving her second term in the Arizona Senate as the state’s first Native American woman senator. Peshlakai also served in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1997 and is a Persian Gulf War veteran.

Diversity and inclusion in the U.S. Air Force are warfighting imperatives that capitalize on and celebrate multicultural contributions to national defense, in an environment where all Airmen are valued and respected for their identity, culture, and background.

More Stories

Exercise provides nighttime air refueling...
 By Airman 1st Class Kayla Christenson
ATTN ALL PERSONNEL:
ATTN ALL PERSONNEL:
 By Aerotech News & Review
Prepare for Luke Days 2022
 By Air Force News
Unforeseen challenges propels Luke family...
 By Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit