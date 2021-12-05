Chaplain’s thoughts … Seasons Greetings

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac (2021), the astronomical start of this year’s winter season officially kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and will run through Friday, March 19, 2022. That’s good news because I love this season and all the splendor that it brings. For one, it brings an end to a very HOT summer season and very short fall season [that also felt like summer] here in the Valley of the Sun. For two, it beacons the beginning of the holidays and other festivities that bring us together as families, friends, and communities. For three, the month of December is of significance for many people as they honor and celebrate their faith traditions, heritage, and backgrounds. Who doesn’t enjoy the spirit of coming together during the colder weather, taking some time off work, and celebrating the goodness that is bestowed upon us throughout the year? Being a little cheesy now, but I’m reminded that we truly have a lot to be grateful for – if you’re reading this, contemplate the year that is about to culminate. Pause to reflect and give thanks for the many blessings imparted to you. Perhaps you’ve come to believe that blessings are not part of your lot; I’d encourage you to reframe during this season, and seek a greater awareness of the many blessings we cherish but may take for granted. Stay encouraged friends and enjoy the new season! Happy Hanukkah, Solstice, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and Happy New Year to everyone!

