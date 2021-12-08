Thunderbolt Digital Edition – December 2021

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 2021

Hello, everyone and welcome to the December 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! As we move into the heart of the winter holiday season, with its focus on family and service, it seems appropriate to feature an unique family story in this month’s edition of Thunderbolt. Like so many people, the Jimenez family found their lives flipped upside down by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Husband and wife Richard and Jenna, suddenly found themselves struggling to provide the basics for themselves and their children. The solution? Richard, Jenna and teenaged son Amarion all made the decision to enlist in the Air Force. For the Jimenez family, joining the military was a light at the end of a dark tunnel. “In the middle of the pandemic…the Air Force gave us a way out,” said Richard. “We instinctively did what any other family would have done in our position; find a way to make it out of that pandemic together.” It’s a thought-provoking story, and we have it for you, along with much more news, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from our December issue:

Luke Days Air Show scheduled for March 2022: page 3

52 FS holds first F-35 Change of Command: page 3

Maintenance Squadron reservist and children’s book author Stephen Zanzucchi: page 4

Photo feature: Cardinals alumni and cheerleaders tour Luke AFB: pages 8 & 9

Operation K.I.D.S. simulates deployment prep for Luke AFB youth: page 12

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting December 3rd.