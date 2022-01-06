COVID Testing Update

Effective Jan. 5, the 56th Medical Group will only test active duty service members, Air Force civilians, and contractors.

This is due to a DOD-wide supply shortage and the ability to maintain mission effectiveness.

All active duty dependents, retirees and retiree dependents will have to be tested off base.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused. We will update as changes occur.”

To find a testing center, visit https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html?fbclid=IwAR0Gom7MEgGzdUpUrItvGc42yUUoX7CfkjHfk6W01ewpQSe18q85X6wwBs4#az