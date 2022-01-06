aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

COVID Testing Update

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group conduct COVID-19 tests March 23, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, the 56th MDG is utilizing drive-thru services to conduct tests. The 56th MDG is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working closely with Arizona health officials to decrease the impact of COVID-19 at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook)

Effective Jan. 5, the 56th Medical Group will only test active duty service members, Air Force civilians, and contractors.

This is due to a DOD-wide supply shortage and the ability to maintain mission effectiveness.

All active duty dependents, retirees and retiree dependents will have to be tested off base.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused. We will update as changes occur.”

To find a testing center, visit https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html?fbclid=IwAR0Gom7MEgGzdUpUrItvGc42yUUoX7CfkjHfk6W01ewpQSe18q85X6wwBs4#az

Tags: ,

More Stories

2021 Year In Review
 By Aerotech News & Review
Arizona Reservists Support Critical Mission...
 By Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton
Civil Air Patrol contributes to...
 By Senior Airman Leala Marquez
76 ways Team Luke helped...
 By Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit