944th Fighter Wing congratulates January promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen promoted January 2022.
924th Fighter Group:
Master Sgt. Mansfield Edward Cody
Tech. Sgt. Hannah M. Goerl
Staff Sgt. Kateri E. Long
Senior Airman Javi Somers
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Quinn M. Truitt
Senior Airman Isaac M. Quijas
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Airman Erik C. Herrera
924th Operations Support Flight:
Airman First Class Garrett D. Emmons
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Alicia Nicole S. Blanco
Senior Airman Zackary L. Shore
Senior Airman Patrick A. Lepage
Senior Airman Hannah K. Kania
Senior Airman Melec Amoussoudjangban
Senior Airman Beau L. Wimberley
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. John W. Howe
Staff Sgt. Neil Allan P. Marciano
Staff Sgt. Jeremiah M. Tumbleson
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Perla A. Tapia
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Michael A. Barrett
Master Sgt. Stephen W. Beeson
Master Sgt. Joshua A. Taylor
Tech. Sgt. Richard G. Lopez
Staff Sgt. Michael W. Dragoo
Airman First Class Bailey W. Lucas
944th Force Support Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Justine A. Cano
Staff Sgt. Christopher Trennepohl
944th Medical Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Edgar H. Carreon
Senior Airman Maria Villalobos Luna
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Master Sgt. Yolanda Pinero Arquette
Airman First Class Roberto James III Luna