944th Fighter Wing congratulates January promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen promoted January 2022.

924th Fighter Group:

Master Sgt. Mansfield Edward Cody

Tech. Sgt. Hannah M. Goerl

Staff Sgt. Kateri E. Long

Senior Airman Javi Somers

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Quinn M. Truitt

Senior Airman Isaac M. Quijas

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Airman Erik C. Herrera

924th Operations Support Flight:

Airman First Class Garrett D. Emmons

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Alicia Nicole S. Blanco

Senior Airman Zackary L. Shore

Senior Airman Patrick A. Lepage

Senior Airman Hannah K. Kania

Senior Airman Melec Amoussoudjangban

Senior Airman Beau L. Wimberley

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. John W. Howe

Staff Sgt. Neil Allan P. Marciano

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah M. Tumbleson

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Perla A. Tapia

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Michael A. Barrett

Master Sgt. Stephen W. Beeson

Master Sgt. Joshua A. Taylor

Tech. Sgt. Richard G. Lopez

Staff Sgt. Michael W. Dragoo

Airman First Class Bailey W. Lucas

944th Force Support Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Justine A. Cano

Staff Sgt. Christopher Trennepohl

944th Medical Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Edgar H. Carreon

Senior Airman Maria Villalobos Luna

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Master Sgt. Yolanda Pinero Arquette

Airman First Class Roberto James III Luna