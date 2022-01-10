Thunderbolt Digital Edition – January 2022

Hello, fans and friends, and welcome to the first issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt for 2022! A fantastic trio of F-35s are waggling their wings at you on our cover – a great photo lead-in as we take a look back at 2021, in this Year In Review edition of Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for your digital copy, and let’s have a look at some of the things that happened in Fighter Country during our last trip around the sun:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ofag/

Luke MXGs win SECDEF award: page 2

First Luke pilot to complete 1000 F-35A flight hours: page 3

Women of Weapons Exhibition Load highlights female maintainers: page 4

Luke AFB EOD technician awarded 2021 AETC Outstanding Airman of the Year: page 6

56th CES saves AF $1.2 million with in-house project: page 7

63rd FS graduates first female B-course student pilot: page 8

Luke Airman awarded Bronze Star Medal: page 11

Luke AFB F-16s fly over 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship: page 14

61st Fighter Squadron hosts Pilot for a Day: page 16

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 21 – 24

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting January 7th. Pick one up when you're out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news.