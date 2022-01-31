Thunderbolt Black History Special – January 2022

Black History Month 2021 – Combined Special Edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt | Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News

Celebrating the accomplishments of Black Americans in our nation’s military. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone – thanks for checking out our Black History Month issue, a special, combined issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt and Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News. It’s our privilege to bring you a look at some of the accomplishments of Black Americans who have served in our country’s armed forces. Click on the link below for your free digital copy of our Black History Month issue, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/oauh/

Here’s a preview of what you’ll find in this special edition:

Sorting the Mail, Blazing a Trail: African-American Women in World War II: page 2

Honoring the life of Air Force legend, Brig. Gen. Charles McGee: page 3

Fostering excellence — and engineers — at Tuskegee University: page 4

Tuskegee Airmen recognized for win at first-ever Top Gun weapons meet in 1949: page 5

Harlem Hellfighters: The most storied Black combat unit of World War I: pages 8 & 9

All this prepared for you, in this special issue of Thunderbolt and Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points beginning January 28th.