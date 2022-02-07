Thunderbolt Digital Edition – February 2022

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 2022

Hello, everyone and welcome to the February 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Student pilots from the 63rd Fighter Squadron recently pushed the boundaries of F-35A Lightning II pilot training, completing a mission in which the aircraft survived a contested environment and gained access to a forward armament refueling point. “This mission shows that the F-35 is strategically capable of fighting its way through heavily contested airspace in a challenging and dynamic environment, rearming, refueling and proceeding even further without the need for support from more vulnerable aircraft,” said Lt. Col. Joe Goldsworthy, 56th FW chief of safety. This is an important milestone in the F-35 pilot training program and we have the story, and much more news, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/iwoe/

Here are some highlights from our February issue:

An Airman’s journey to becoming an Ironman: page 2

Airmen compete in fourth quarter load competition: page 3

310th Fighter Squadron unveils 80th Anniversary flagship: page 4

Luke Airman wins Alison Award: page 5

Photo feature: Gossner brothers take flight over Luke AFB: pages 8 & 9

Aviator call signs: The history & naming rituals: page 12

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!