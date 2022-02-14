944th congratulates Feburary promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., who were promoted in February 2022.

924th Fighter Group:

Senior Airman Heaven Leigh A. Roth

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Airman Anastasia E. Beard

Senior Airman Andrew A. Vigil

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Ian Ike E. Timbreza

Staff Sgt. Christopher K. Lungole

Airman First Class Tess I. Sowers

Airman First Class Ryan N. Lorenz

Airman Colton D. Tutt

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Airman First Class Bryan Lee Thomas Jr.

Airman Jonathan D. Bennett

944th Fighter Wing:

Staff Sgt. Adam M. McClain

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Alicia M. Bizzell

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Cody R. Stapp

Master Sgt. Gary M Wallace

Staff Sgt. Riley W. St John

Senior Airman Josiah J. East

944th Civil Engineering Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Alex J. Moore

Staff Sgt. Cortez D. Wilson

Staff Sgt. Shawn C. Mcelwee

944th Force Support Squadron:

Senior Airman Sierra A. Booth

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Rael J. Rotich

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Diane P. Valenzuela

Staff Sgt. Cory L. Voelkl

Senior Airman Marco A. Rodriguez

944th Medical Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Erich M. Held