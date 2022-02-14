944th congratulates Feburary promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., who were promoted in February 2022.
924th Fighter Group:
Senior Airman Heaven Leigh A. Roth
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Airman Anastasia E. Beard
Senior Airman Andrew A. Vigil
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Ian Ike E. Timbreza
Staff Sgt. Christopher K. Lungole
Airman First Class Tess I. Sowers
Airman First Class Ryan N. Lorenz
Airman Colton D. Tutt
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Airman First Class Bryan Lee Thomas Jr.
Airman Jonathan D. Bennett
944th Fighter Wing:
Staff Sgt. Adam M. McClain
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Alicia M. Bizzell
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Cody R. Stapp
Master Sgt. Gary M Wallace
Staff Sgt. Riley W. St John
Senior Airman Josiah J. East
944th Civil Engineering Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Alex J. Moore
Staff Sgt. Cortez D. Wilson
Staff Sgt. Shawn C. Mcelwee
944th Force Support Squadron:
Senior Airman Sierra A. Booth
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Rael J. Rotich
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Diane P. Valenzuela
Staff Sgt. Cory L. Voelkl
Senior Airman Marco A. Rodriguez
944th Medical Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Erich M. Held