aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

944th congratulates Feburary promotees

by Aerotech News & Review

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., who were promoted in February 2022.

924th Fighter Group:
Senior Airman Heaven Leigh A. Roth

924th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Airman Anastasia E. Beard
Senior Airman Andrew A. Vigil

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Ian Ike E. Timbreza
Staff Sgt. Christopher K. Lungole
Airman First Class Tess I. Sowers
Airman First Class Ryan N. Lorenz
Airman Colton D. Tutt

414th Maintenance Squadron:
Airman First Class Bryan Lee Thomas Jr.
Airman Jonathan D. Bennett

944th Fighter Wing:
Staff Sgt. Adam M. McClain

944th Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Alicia M. Bizzell

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Cody R. Stapp
Master Sgt. Gary M Wallace
Staff Sgt. Riley W. St John
Senior Airman Josiah J. East

944th Civil Engineering Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Alex J. Moore
Staff Sgt. Cortez D. Wilson
Staff Sgt. Shawn C. Mcelwee

944th Force Support Squadron:
Senior Airman Sierra A. Booth

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Rael J. Rotich

944th Security Forces Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Diane P. Valenzuela
Staff Sgt. Cory L. Voelkl
Senior Airman Marco A. Rodriguez

944th Medical Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Erich M. Held

Tags:

More Stories

Gossner brothers take flight over...
 By Senior Airman David Busby
57th Fighter Wing announces fourth...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Thunderbolt Spotlight
 By Aerotech News & Review
Thunderbolt Digital Edition - February 2022
Thunderbolt Digital Edition – February...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit