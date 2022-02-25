aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Thunderbolt of the Month

by Aerotech News & Review

Senior Airman Austin Arnold is our Thunderbolt of the month!

He is currently assigned to the 607th Air Control Squadron as a radio frequency transmission technician. Brig. Gen. Kreuder recently coined him for going above and beyond!

