Thunderbolt Women’s History Digital Edition – February 25, 2022

Hello everyone – thanks for checking out our Women’s History Month issue, a special, combined issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt and Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News. It’s our privilege to bring you a look at some of the pioneering accomplishments of women in the fields of aviation, aerospace and service in our nation’s military. Click on the link below for your free digital copy of our Women’s History issue, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ijkp/ Here’s a preview of what you’ll find in this special edition:

Winged angels: USAAF flight nurses in WWII: page 2

The pioneering women of the WASP: page 3

Groups work to find and eliminate barriers to women’s military service: page 4

Breaking barriers – Women in Arizona’s military leadership: pages 8 & 9

Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell becomes first woman to take command of USS Constitution: page 12

All this and much more, in this special issue of Thunderbolt and Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points beginning February 25th.