56th Fighter Wing 2021 Annual Award Winners

Airman of the Year, Airman 1st Class Emily Perina, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.
Due to current DoD restrictions on large gatherings and COVID limitations, rather than hold the annual awards banquet, wing leadership visited category winners and presented them with their award.
Note: Some awards accepted by team members on behalf of winners not present.
Non-commissioned Officer of the Year, Tech. Sgt. Justin Vaughn, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron.
Honor Guardsman of the Year, Senior Airman Jose Diaz-Rullan, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron.
Honor Guard Program Manager of the Year, Tech. Sgt. Matthew Ramirez, 56th Force Support Squadron.
First Sergeant of the Year, Senior Master Sgt. Rebecca James, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron.
Key Spouse of the Year, Mr. Adam Evans, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron.
Civilian CAT III (supervisory) of the Year, Mr. Michael Jenks, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron.
Civilian CAT II (supervisory) of the Year, Mr. Tracy Dumas, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron.
Civilian CAT III (non-supervisory) of the Year, Ms. Rachel Perkins Garner, 56th Medical Group.
Civilian CAT II (non-supervisory) of the Year, Mr. Dean A. Kurtz, 56th Medical Support Squadron.
Civilian CAT I (non-supervisory) of the Year, Mr. Michael Barber, 56th Logistic Readiness Squadron.
Field Grade Officer of the Year, Maj. Kevin Hawkins, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year, Capt. Cody Bown, 63rd Fighter Squadron.
Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year, Master Sgt. Nicole M. Headley, 56th Operations Support Squadron.