CSAF selects Luke Airman for SLECP-A

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. surprised a 56th Communications Squadron master sergeant with news of his selection for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program-Active Duty Scholarship on a video call in January.

“This opportunity is an honor and privilege,” said Master Sgt. Nestor Delgado, 56th CS cybersecurity section chief, after receiving the news. “I am grateful to my family, supervisors, peers, and subordinates for all of their support throughout my career. I hope to meet and exceed the expectations of everyone that has helped develop me along the way as I commission [and become] an officer. I cannot stress my gratitude enough, thank you.”

The SLECP-A program allows Air Force senior leaders to give enlisted members who demonstrate exceptional leadership and performance skills a commissioning opportunity. The program will allow Delgado to complete his degree full-time while remaining on active duty status. After completing his degree, Delgado will attend Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. After OTS, Delgado will attend technical training at Goodfellow AFB, Texas to become an intelligence officer.

“Master Sgt. Delgado is the perfect fit for SLECP,” said Lt. Col. Jesse Ellis, 56th CS commander. “He and his family have an amazing story and this just adds to it! We’re incredibly proud of Nestor and know he will go on to do amazing things for our Air Force!”