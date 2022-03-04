aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke AFB reaches 90,000th flight hour in F-35A

by Aerotech News
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron takes flight on an evening mission July 13, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and is designed to provide the pilot with enhanced situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all-weather conditions. Luke AFB is home to F-35s and F-16 Fighting Falcons that are used to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Since its arrival in 2013, pilots have racked up more than 90,000 flight hours in the F-35A at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. With Luke AFB’s dedicated pilots, maintainers, and additional support personnel, the milestone was reached and surpassed with the next milestone on target.

