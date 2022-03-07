Luke adopts Airman 4 Life

Luke’s maintainers play an incomparable role in the base’s mission by ensuring the safety and preservation of its aircraft. Their job entails a demanding work schedule with long hours that can sometimes make finding time for self-care challenging. The Airman 4 Life program was developed to ensure every maintainer has the resources and time they need to keep a healthy work/life balance.

The program began at Aviano Air Base, Italy in 2020 as a way for leadership to check in on Airmen during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. Airman 4 Life received positive feedback and spread to other Air Force bases, finally making its way to Luke AFB in 2021.

“Every Monday a team from each aircraft maintenance unit will have their A4L day,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Wong, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant superintendent. “The day starts with a PT session, then a core curriculum class and the rest of the day is free time for Airmen to take care of anything that they need.”

Airman 4 Life also offers various informative classes covering a wide range of topics such as financial responsibility, fitness and nutrition, communication skills, and resiliency.

“(A4L) reminds Airmen about programs or resources that are available,’’ said Senior Airman Richard Linderman, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 avionics journeyman. “It’s also nice to just step away from your normal job and have a half day for self-care.”

According to Wong, Airmen are encouraged to communicate and provide feedback on classes so that A4L continues to change and evolve to meet the current needs and interests of the Airmen.

“Airman 4 Life was designed to teach maintainers basic life skills and give them time to take care of things they normally can’t do,” said Wong. “It has showcased that it’s possible to balance aircraft maintenance with personal and professional development during the duty day. This is something that all units should look into implementing.”

Airman 4 Life provides an opportunity to help enhance a proficient maintainer as well as cultivate a better Airman.