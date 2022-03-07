Thunderbolt Digital Edition – March 2022

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 2022

Hello, everyone and welcome to the March 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! A hearty Fighter Country “Congratulations!” is due to Master Sgt. Nestor Delgado, 56th Communications Squadron wing cybersecurity section chief. He has been selected for the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program-Active Duty Scholarship. The program allows Air Force senior leaders to directly grant enlisted members who demonstrate exceptional leadership and performance skills a commissioning opportunity via Officer Training School. “I hope to meet and exceed the expectations of everyone that has helped develop me along the way as I commission [and become] an officer,” said Delgado. We have this story, and much more news, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from our March issue:

Thunderbolt of the Month – Senior Airman Austin Arnold: page 2

Wireless capable ruggedized laptops enhance maintenance capabilities: page 3

Tyndall AFB supports Luke’s international training mission: page 6

Feature: 56th Fighter Wing 2021 Annual Award winners: pages 8 & 9

WWII veteran Kermit Halden – Golfing your age: page 12

At Ease – Base Event and Recreation Guide: pages 17-20

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting March 4th.