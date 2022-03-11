aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

World War II pilot visits 47th FS

by Air Force photographs

The 47th Fighter Squadron welcomed a visit from World War II pilot, Capt. John Googe and his son West.

Googe was able to take advantage of being in the right place at the right time. He not only got a grand tour of the A-10 Thunderbolt II but he was also able to have a heart to heart with the aircraft he flew in the War, the P-51 Mustang.

The 47th FS, part of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is based at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.

Thank you for sharing your stories and letting us tell you about ours. Thank you for your service.

Tags: ,

More Stories

Exchange senior enlisted adviser visits...
 By Air Force photographs
Tophats hosts Pilot for a...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Three 944th Fighter Wing units...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Tyndall supports Luke’s international training...
 By By Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit