World War II pilot visits 47th FS

The 47th Fighter Squadron welcomed a visit from World War II pilot, Capt. John Googe and his son West.

Googe was able to take advantage of being in the right place at the right time. He not only got a grand tour of the A-10 Thunderbolt II but he was also able to have a heart to heart with the aircraft he flew in the War, the P-51 Mustang.

The 47th FS, part of the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is based at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.

