Thunderbolt History of Luke AFB Digital Edition – March 18, 2022

Hello, everyone, and welcome to a very special issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt – a look at the history and heritage of Luke Air Force Base. Named for World War I flying ace Frank Luke, Jr., Luke Field was established in 1941 and produced 17,321 graduates from fighter training programs during World War II alone. Luke became a full-fledged Air Force base during the Korean War. From the AT-6 Texan in 1941 to the F-35A Lightning II aircraft that flies today, Luke has been home to numerous fighter aircraft and produced more than 61,000 graduates from fighter training programs for the U.S. and its allies, earning its nickname, “Fighter Country.” So settle down for a good read, and click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.
Here are some highlights from this special edition:
- 2nd Lt. Frank Luke Jr. — the legendary “Arizona Balloon Buster”: page 2
- Luke’s historic role in the Air Force mission: page 3
- Luke AFB origins of the USAF Thunderbirds: page 4
- Nearly 40 years of Fighting Falcons over Luke: page 5
- Photo Feature: Luke history in pictures: pages 8 & 9
