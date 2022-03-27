aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Towering over Fighter Country for more than 80 years

by Jenna Bigham
The water tower can be seen in the background of a retreat ceremony with members of the U.S Army Air Forces Women’s Auxiliary Corps. The numbers of those serving were small, but their role was just as big as that of the men they freed up for combat. The women are standing on what was once the oval driveway of the headquarters building. The building is still standing at the base of the bridge at Litchfield and Thunderbird, but serves a different purpose for the 56th Fighter Wing today. (Courtesy photo)

The surrounding landscape has changed, most of the original buildings have come and gone, and the aircraft and mission have evolved over the years, but one towering symbol of Fighter Country at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, remains much the same. It’s the tower beside Litchfield Road which bears the words “Welcome to Fighter Country,” that has become an iconic symbol of Luke AFB and the mission of the 56th Fighter Wing to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.

The water tower at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, has welcomed guests to Fighter Country for years and withstood the test of time since its construction in 1941. The tower is a landmark for the community and one of Luke’s oldest structures. (Courtesy photo)

Constructed in 1941, the water tower is one of Luke AFB’s original structures from WWII, and a landmark for the base years before houses and businesses popped up in the area and GPS travel became the norm. The tower could be seen as people left the cities and drove beyond the farm fields to Luke Air Force Base.
Arizona’s harsh summers with powerful sandstorms and increased temperatures have faded the paint over the years, but repairs and maintenance have kept up the community landmark welcoming visitors to Fighter Country.

With its 500,000-gallon capacity, the water tower provides potable water to the east of the Maj. Troy Gilbert Memorial Bridge, and it serves as a connecting point for Luke and the surrounding community. The tower is also cost effective, using gravity to provide the pressure needed to supply water to the base.
The water tower has withstood the test of time as a permanent fixture of the base for more than 80 years and provides a permanent statement that this is where Luke Air Force Base is — and this is our mission.

