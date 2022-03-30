aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke celebrates senior master sergeant selectees

by Aerotech News & Review
(Air Force photographs)

On March 15, 2022, the U.S. Air Force announced that 1,443 master sergeants had been selected for promotion to senior master sergeant, out of 17,419 eligible, for a selection rate of 8.28 percent in the 22E8 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 402.98. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.24 years and time in service was 18.02 years.

On March 21, Team Luke came together to celebrate those Airmen at Luke who had been selected.

