https://www.dvidshub.net/video/835275/944th-aeromedical-staging-squadron-tactical-evacuation

The 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron recently conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for medical personnel within the 944th Fighter Wing.

The 944th ASTS is certified by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians to provide this training. TCCC teaches and reinforces how to secure a scene, find injured personnel, remove them from line of fire, and stabilizing them for transport to a medical facility.