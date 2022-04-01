Thunderbolt of the month

Airman 1st Class Shaheed Artis

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Nickname: Artis

Unit: 56th EMS/MXMG

Duty Title: Aerospace Ground Equipment Journeyman

AFSC: 2A652

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Duty Description: Conducts preventative maintenance and repair of Aerospace Ground Equipment to include electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, and diesel driven equipment types to support F-16 aircraft.

Recent Accomplishments:

• Artis was recently selected as flight lead to manage UNITE funded events; collaborating with the squadron to increase comprehensive fitness amongst the members. He was also sought out by the First Term Airman Center non-commissioned officer in charge to lead physical training classes on a weekly basis.

• Artis has been diligently working toward achieving his 5-level upgrade and has been instrumental to the North Aerospace Ground Equipment flight’s recent achievement of a 99% in-commission rate.

• Artis was highlighted as the squadron’s “Airman of the Week” as he is undoubtedly setting the bar for the younger generation to make a big impact.