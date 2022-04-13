aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Early flying from Luke AFB

by Aerotech News & Review
An F-35A Lighting II, assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron strafes at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid)

The 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., will be conducting early morning flight operations on April 14, 2022.

With aircraft planned to depart Luke near 3 a.m., a rarity for the base, aircraft noise should be expected.

Necessary training operations such as these are essential to enhancing mission readiness by offering close integration with partner units across the country.

“It is only through the phenomenal support from our Arizona community partners that we are able to offer the American warfighter these unique training opportunities through use of the Barry M. Goldwater Range and associated airspace to include the Sells Military Operations Area,” said Col. George Watkins, 56th Operations Group commander. “This non-standard flying procedure will not be a regular occurrence over the skies of Arizona.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this crucial need to continue to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready airmen.”

